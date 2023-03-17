UPDATED: Frederica Man Dies after Crash in Felton-area

Carpenters Bridge Road east of Felton / Image courtesy DSP

UPDATED – 03/17/23 – The Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a single-vehicle fatal accident that occurred in Felton on March 2, 2023, as 75 year old Michael Ibach of Frederica.

===========================

ORIGINAL STORY – 03/03/23 – Delaware State Police are investigating a crash Thursday afternoon that left a Frederica man dead. Police day the 75 year old driver was eastbound on Carpenters Bridge Road east of Roesville Road when he went off the roadway in a moderate curve and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Cpl Lane at 302-698-8457 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.