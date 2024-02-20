Frederica Woman Arrested for Child Abuse at Felton Child Care Facility

A Frederica woman has been charged in a reported child abuse case. According to Felton Police, the reported abuse occurred at a child care facility on Ludlow Lane in Felton. Police were dispatched to that location on Monday, January 29th after 5 p.m. Felton PD conducted a 3-week long investigation with the assistance of the Attorney General’s Office in Kent County. Video surveillance shows an employee aggressively handling 4 juvenile victims. Police say the incidents occurred between January 16th and 24th, 2024. As a result, the employee was immediately terminated from employment. Yesterday, 19-year-old Alyssa P. Pennington accompanied by her attorney, turned herself into the Felton Police Department. She was arrested and charged with 13 counts of Child Abuse 3rd Degree (Class D Felony) and 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor). She was video arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $132,000 unsecured bond pending a later court date. Pennington was issued a no contact order with the victims and child care facility in this case.

