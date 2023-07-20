Frederica Woman Wanted for Felony Assault

The Delaware State Police are looking for a 25-year-old Frederica woman they say is wanted for a felony assault in Kent County. Jhazmond Landry has been known to frequent the Dover area. Attempts to locate Landry have been unsuccessful. Troopers are asking anyone who may know where Jhazmond Landry is to contact Detective C. Bowie by calling 302-698-8503. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

