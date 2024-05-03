FREE College Planning Conference in Dover Saturday

The Boys & Girls Club of Delaware and Navient will host a college planning conference on Saturday, May 4th at the Greater Dover Boys and Girls Club on New Burton Road in Dover. This conference is from 10am to 2pm – and is free and will help families and students with information needed to successfully prepare and pay for college.

Additional information:

Informational seminars covering topics including financial aid and scholarships, and helping teens thrive toward their education and careers will also be held during the event. At this conference, parents/guardians will be recognized by receiving Parental Recognition Awards.

During the event, teens and families will have access to regional colleges and universities in the area. In addition to snacks, prizes, and music, college scholarships will be provided.