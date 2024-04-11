Free Food Assistance Available throughout the State Amid Inflation and Financial Burdens

With reports showing a rise in food prices and energy costs, many in the community are experiencing financial strain. Specifically, the reports show that food prices were up 2.2 percent on a year-over-year basis, and energy costs are up 1.1 percent and shelter at 5.7 percent, according to Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky. The Food Bank of Delaware continues to offer to help alleviate some of the burdens people may be experiencing. Food resources that are available throughout the state include Community Food Closets, in which the Food Bank provides no-cost food to more than 200 food closets throughout the state as well as Mobile Pantries, in which mobile pantry trucks visit communities most days of the week. Typically, upwards of 100 families are assisted at each distribution.

Here is the full list of ways to access food assistance (From the Food Bank of Delaware):

Community Food Closets: The Food Bank of Delaware provides no-cost food to more than 200 food closets throughout the state.

Healthy Pantry Center: The Food Bank of Delaware operates food closets out of both its Newark and Milford facilities. The pantry is designed to be a supplemental service to other food resources in the community. Members of the community may visit once per month.

Mobile Pantries: Food Bank of Delaware mobile pantry trucks visit communities most days of the week. Typically, upwards of 100 families are assisted at each distribution.

Backpack Program: The Food Bank delivers bags of nonperishable food to daycare providers and schools across the state. The bags are inserted into children’s backpack before the weekend or holiday. Interested families should inquire with their child’s school to see if the Backpack Program is offered.

Senior Meal Box Program: More than 60 organizations throughout the state distribute shelf-stable food boxes to Delaware seniors in need as part of the Food Bank’s Senior Meal Box Program.

Home Delivery: Thanks to a partnership with Amazon, boxes of nonperishable food are delivered to homebound Delawareans each month.

Benefits Outreach: The Food Bank of Delaware can also assist Delawareans sign up for benefits programs like Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program, Medicaid, Purchase of Care and more.

For more information about these programs including pantry hours, locations and more, please visit www.fbd.org/get-help.