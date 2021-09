A Rehoboth Beach T2 Systems Luke Cosmo Pay Station kiosk. Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney.

It is that day of the year that locals (and business owners) look forward to — the beginning of free parking season for downtown Rehoboth Beach. As of today, motorists will no longer be required to feed parking kiosks (or ParkMobile) or display parking permits. This will continue through the Thursday prior to Memorial Day Weekend 2022.