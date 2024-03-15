FREE Sussex County Health and Wellness Fair Saturday in Georgetown

The Delaware Behavioral Health Consortium is holding a FREE Sussex County Health and Wellness Fair from 10am to 2pm Saturday at the CHEER Community Center in Georgetown. This health fair takes into account the picture of a person’s whole health – from mental and physical well-being to the health of finances and homes. There will be over 30 vendors on hand with information from healthy homes to Narcan to Alzheimer’s care. Screenings for vision and blood pressure will be available – you can even donate blood!

The fair aims to break down barriers to health and wellness services with this inclusive and comprehensive event. “Holistic health is a tenet of the Behavioral Health Consortium. Our organization has hosted listening sessions across the state to break down barriers and find where we can lean in and do better. Health fairs such as this one complement those efforts and allows us to show up and help our neighbors. We are looking forward to the continued connections at this event and beyond,” said Alexia Wolf, Executive Director of the Behavioral Health Consortium.

Officials encourage Sussex Countians to stop by the event for a blood pressure or vision screening, sign up for Meals on Wheels, learn about Habitat Healthy Homes, donate blood, hear live entertainment, and so much more. Residents can network with local community groups and healthcare providers like La Red Health Center, Tabitha Medical Care, Tidal Health, Beebe Healthcare, and more for information on wellness, mental health, housing, and social services.

A full list of more than 30 vendors is available online at de.gov/sussexhealthfair