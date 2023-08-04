Free Vaccination Clinic for Dogs & Cats at Harrington Fairgrounds Saturday
August 4, 2023/
The Brandywine Valley SPCA is offering a FREE vaccine clinic Saturday at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington . This is a drive thru event from 10 to 2pm for dogs and cats – dogs should be on a leash and cats in carriers. Your pet can be vaccinated for rabies, distemper or F-V-R-C-P.
Additional information from BVSPCA:
- Clinics are rain or shine.
- No advance registration or paperwork required.
- Use the main entrance, where our folks will direct you.
- Drive-thru format. Bring your pets in your vehicle, drive up to a check-in station, then drive up to an outdoor vaccination station. Pets will be vaccinated in the vehicle when possible.
- Ample vaccines are available, and we’ll be there for four hours, so don’t feel you need to be there at opening if later works better for you (and could avoid any lines).
- Cats should be in carriers, dogs should be leashed in case they need to exit the vehicle for vaccination.
- Dogs and cats can start getting distemper vaccines at 6 weeks and get boosters every 2-4 weeks until 16-20 weeks old, then yearly.
- Rabies vaccines start at 3 months old, then annually.
- Rabies shots at the free clinic are a one-year vaccine. Tags aren’t required or provided.
- Feline distemper is a combo vaccine that includes Feline Rhinotracheitis, Calici, and Panaluekopenia.
- Canine distemper is a combo vaccine that includes Distemper Virus, Adenovirus Type 1 & 2, Canine Parainfluenza Virus, & Parvovirus.