Freeman Arts Pavilion Plans A Busy Summer

The Freeman Arts Pavilion in Selbyville has unveiled a slate of summer performances, after dramatically scaling down its entertainment schedule in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The venue will feature the likes of Train, Tower of Power, Earth, Wind and Fire, Melissa Etheridge, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Indigo Girls, Jake Owen, Clint Black and more. A young audience series is also being offered, and some local organizations will also be showcased.

The non-profit Joshua M. Freeman Foundation said ‘pod seating’ will be offered and patrons will be required to wear masks as they enter and as they circulate around the venue.

“The mission of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation has been to provide access to the arts since its inception,” Executive Director Patti Grimes said. “We worked diligently to continue that mission in 2020 and are thrilled to be able to present a robust season of diverse arts programming as we present our 14th season at our new venue, Freeman Arts Pavilion.”

For more information about the Freeman Arts Pavilion’s 14th season and ticket sales, please CLICK HERE