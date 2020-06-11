Freeman Stage Revamps Summer 2020 Season: Local Acts, Smaller Audiences

The Freeman Stage west of Fenwick Island hopes to start its season in early July with a focus on local and regional performers as well as children’s programming.

The venue had scheduled what it called its biggest line-up ever for the summer of 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to that.

A “rolling announcement” of shows will be announced. Tickets will also be sold in groups of four. Capacity initially will be capped at 400, with social distancing and other health guidelines in place.

Grants from the PNC Foundation and the Delaware Community Foundation will support the Young Audience Series. In the past, children’s programs have been offered on Saturday mornings with no admission charge.

For more information, visit www.freemanstage.org