Freeman Stage Takes New Name, Plans To Grow

The Freeman Stage in Selbyville has a new name, and looks to expand its size and its offerings. The venue will now be known as the Freeman Arts Pavilion.

The Joshua M. Freeman Foundation has acquired some adjacent property to allow it to expand its seating capacity. The pavilion has been in the planning stages since before the pandemic. The Freeman Stage proceeded last summer with smaller scale performance and events and to allow patrons to attend in ‘pods’ of four.’

The Freeman Stage plans to move forward with a health-and-safety-friendly environment for its 2021 offering.

“We decided it was the right time to transition from The Freeman Stage to Freeman Arts Pavilion as a signal of our commitment to our future in this region,” Joshua M. Freeman Foundation Executive Director Patti Grimes said. “It’s the latest in a series of bold steps we have taken as an organization to expand our reach and continue fulfilling our mission as a nonprofit organization.”

A capital campaign will get underway to raise needed funding for a proposed $27-million that would allow 1,100 people to be seated under a roof and would accommodate 4,000 people in all.