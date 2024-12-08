Friday Collision on Harbeson Road Leaves Millsboro Woman Dead

A Millsboro woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash at Harbeson Road and Cool Spring Road south of Harbeson just before 6 o’clock Friday night. Delaware State Police say a cargo van was westbound on Cool Spring Road and missed a stop sign and collided with a Nissan that was southbound on Harbeson Road. Debris from the crash struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was northbound on Harbeson Road causing minor damage. The driver of the Nissan, an 86 year old Millsboro man is hospitalized with serious injuries. A passenger, a 79 year old woman from Millsboro was taken to an area hospital where she later died. The driver of the cargo van, a 29 year old Salisbury man suffered minor injuries and the driver of the Jeep was not injured.

The investigation is continuing and police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Master Cpl Albert at 302-703-3266 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.