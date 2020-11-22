Friday Coronavirus Numbers in DE

After reaching a new high in positive coronavirus cases on Thursday (649), the number of new positive tests backed off some on Friday – to 504. 360 of the new positive tests on Friday were in New Castle County – 92 in Sussex and 52 in Kent. There are 172 Delawareans hospitalized with the virus – 44 of them are in Sussex County. Delaware Public Health officials report no deaths from coronavirus on Friday and the 7-day average positive results of all tests given at 5.9%. On Friday, over 3100 people received negative test results – bringing the total number of negative tests since March to 365,622.

For more data, including breakdowns by age, sex, race/ethnicity, at the statewide, county, and, in some cases, ZIP code or census tract level: https://myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov/locations/state