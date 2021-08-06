Friday Fishing Frenzy Forecast At White Marlin Open

Boats are heading out for the final day of the 48th White Marlin Open in Ocean City.

On day four, the “Reel Chaos” hauled in a 60-pound tuna worth $85,000 in prize money, and the daily dolphin prize of $20,000 was a 25-pounder caught by Will Emmert on the “Boy’s Toy.”

The Fender Bender’s opening-day White Marlin catch still holds the top spot for a potential $4.9-million prize.

402 boats are expected to be fishing today.