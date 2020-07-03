Friday Is A Holiday For Many; Lots Of Traffic Expected

As Independence Day falls on a Saturday, today is being widely observed as a holiday.

Many local and state government offices and services will be closed.

Just one example:

Worcester County Government (WCG) offices, including Recreation and Parks, will be closed today. The Central Landfill and Homeowner Convenience Centers (HOCCs) will be closed Saturday, July 4. The HOCCs will resume standard hours of operation on Sunday July 5.

Traffic is likely not going to take a holiday, but motorists are getting a break in facing construction delays.

Deldot is suspending construction related lane restrictions through just after 12:00 a.m. Sunday. Ongoing sustained traffic shifts and lane closures may still be in place in certain areas.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead, try to travel during off-peak times, and to drive with patience and caution.

Construction lane closures are also suspended in Maryland. The State Highway Administration is expecting increased traffic as individuals and families enjoy a holiday weekend.

Visitor to the beach and Eastern Shore destinations are advised to leave early and stay late to minimize the chance of being stuck in a delay.

Gas prices in the region are generally at a four-year-low for Independence Day, although the price at the pump has been going up in recent days.

Triple-A Mid-Atlantic says the average price in Delaware for a gallon of regular is 2.13, up six cents from a week ago but down about 60 cents from the same time of last year.

The national average is 2.17. Maryland is averaging about 2.20.