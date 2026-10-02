Friday is City of Lewes Community Service Day

Friday is the City of Lewes Community Service Day. City offices are closed as City officials, staff and residents work together to make Lewes shine with beautification and neighbor-focused projects across town. They will work from 8am to 2pm – starting with registration at the Maintenance Shop at 8am and ending with a Thank You Lunch at the American Legion Post 17 at noon.

City offices reopen Monday.

Included in the projects throughout town:

Trails – Clean up trash and debris along City trails.

Children’s Beach House – Partnership with the Urban Forestry Department with the State of Delaware to improve the wooded areas surrounding the Children’s Beach House. Staff and volunteers would be cleaning up and clearing debris, limb, and branch removal.

Mobi Mat Cleanup – Sweeping off and clearing Mobi Mats on Savannah Beach, Johnnie Walker Beach, Roosevelt Inlet, and Crossovers.

Bay Ave Clean Up – Trimming back trees in the right of way and beach access crossovers, picking up cut down branches and debris.

The City of Lewes will provide volunteers and staff with gloves, trash bags, vests, and water. The City may ask volunteers to bring their own supplies depending on the project.

All volunteers should wear clothing that is appropriate for the project and the expected weather conditions. This may include wearing a long-sleeved shirt, long pants, and closed-toe shoes. It is recommended that volunteers bring a hat, sunscreen, and bug spray.