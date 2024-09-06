Friday Morning Salisbury Garage Fire Accidental

A garage fire in Salisbury damaged two vehicles Friday morning. Salisbury firefighters were called to Harford Road just before 9am for a structure fire. The Maryland State Fire Marshal investigators found the fire began inside a garage and was accidental – caused by an electrical failure. Officials say a passerby discovered the fire, which was brought under control by firefighters in a short time. The fire also caused heat damage to the residence and to two nearby vehicles.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.