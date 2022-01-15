Friday Night Fire in Farmington Accidental

A Farmington home was heavily damaged by fire Friday night – State Fire Investigators say the blaze was accidental. The fire was reported just after 9pm on Route 13 near Williamsville Road. Farmington firefighters found smoke pouring from the home – crews from Greenwood, Houston and Harrington assisted. Investigators say the fire began inside a malfunctioning oil fueled furnace and spread inside the home. Damage is estimated at $100,000. No injuries were reported.