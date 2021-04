Image courtesy Maryland State Fire Marshal

Firefighters from Wicomico County were called to a barn fire on Collins Wharf Road in Eden Friday evening just after 6pm. The fire was discovered by a passerby and arriving Allen fire crews found fire in two-story pole barn. Multiple fire companies provided aid and back up. Investigators say the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical failure in the rear of the building. There were no injuries and damage is estimated at $379,000.