Friday’s Rough Surf Leads to Spinal Injury in Bethany Beach

What was initially reported as a near drowning in Bethany Beach was found to be a spinal injury. Bethany Beach patrol officials tell the Talk of Delmarva that the patient was conscious and alert as he was being prepared for transport to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. Guards in Bethany Beach on Friday responded to 36 water rescues – including the spinal injury because of rough water and surf conditions.

Surf conditions did improve some on Saturday, however, in Bethany Beach, residents and visitors can log onto a website known as Safe Beach Day https://safebeachday.com/bethany-beach/ for up to the minute surf conditions, weather, and additional beach / ocean safety information.

Bethany Beach Patrol Captain Joe Donnelly tells the Talk of Delmarva that “although we appreciate the help that beachgoers may sometimes offer during an emergency, the misinformation that is reported to 911 can sometimes inhibit First Responders and appropriate EMS response. Most local lifeguard agencies can communicate directly with Sussex Emergency Dispatch and report accurate information at the patient’s side. What’s best is to ask a lifeguard on scene if you can help by calling 911. In that case, the lifeguard can instruct the bystander what to say if 911 has not already been called.”