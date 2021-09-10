From The Cold Case Files: Clues Sought In 2002 Suspicious Death

A cold case from 19 years ago is getting new attention from Delaware State Police.

September 9th, 2002, an 18-year-old Denton, Maryland man was found dead in a burning vehicle in a wooded area off Gingerwood Drive west of Farmington. Investigators learned that Matthew Henson worked at a Delmar, Delaware auto accessories business, worked on vehicles, sold and traded in audio and video equipment and was part of a car club in the Denton-Greensboro area.

Anyone who might have information about Matthew Henson’s suspicious death is asked to contact the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302-741-2703 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.