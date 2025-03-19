Fruitland Home Fire Displaces Occupants; Firefighter Treated for Heat-Related Illness

Occupants of a one-story single-family home with an attached garage are being assisted by the American Red Cross after a fire occurred early yesterday afternoon, March 18th in Fruitland. According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire at 108 Moore Avenue started in the garage ceiling and was accidental–caused by failure of the electrical branch circuit. A passerby discovered the fire. One firefighter was transported for a minor heat related illness. Damage to the structure was estimated at $100,000 and loss of contents estimated at $50,000.