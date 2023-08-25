Fruitland Man Arrested for DUI, Drug & Weapons Offenses Near Dover

Image courtesy DSP

A Delaware State Police trooper on patrol in the area of Route 13 and South Governors Avenue in Dover spotted a vehicle swerve over the dotted white lane line – and then change lanes without signaling. The trooper made a traffic stop and contacted the driver – 37 year old Yusuf Dixon of Fruitland – who showed signs of impairment. Dixon was arrested after field sobriety tests.

A search of the vehicle turned up over 18 grams of crack cocaine, over 53 grams of PCP and a handgun with an obliterated serial number hidden under the drivers seat.

Dixon was taken to Troop 3 and charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of a Weapon with a Removed, Obliterated or Altered Serial Number (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence

Traffic Offenses

Dixon was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $157,000 cash bond.