Fruitland Police Search For Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

A 13-year-old Fruitland girl is missing.

According to Fruitland Police, Key’Mani Chanel Elizabeth Smith was last seen at about midnight at her home on Wye Oak Drive. She left the residence on her own.

Police add that there are not any known suspicious circumstances, but she is considered critically missing due to her age.

Key’Mani may be wearing rainbow Crocs. Little else is known about what she might have been wearing. She is known to frequent the Smith Street and Coventry Square Apartments areas of Salisbury.

Any information about her whereabouts should be reported to Fruitland Police at 410-548-2803.