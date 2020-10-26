Fruitland Primary School Closed; Staff Member Positive For COVID-19

Fruitland Primary School will move to virtual learning for two weeks after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, and a person showed COVID-19 symptoms.

Wicomico County Public Schools say contact tracing was conducted after learning of the positive case and the possible case. Staff members and students have been wearing masks and following other health protocols. School officials say there were a number of staff members and students who were close contacts with one of the two people affected. They will begin a 14-day quarantine.

Families and students district-wide have been informed of the situation. Fruitland Primary School underwent extensive cleaning and disinfecting, and is expected to reopen for hybrid instruction November 9th. The school will not serve as a meal site during the closure. Meal bundles may be picked up at Fruitland Intermediate School, Bennett Middle school or any school in the Wicomico County System.