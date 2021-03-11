Fugitive Arrested At Dover Hotel

A wanted fugitive has been arrested in Dover after a lengthy negotiation at the Dover Garden Suites on Martin Street.

Dover Police along with members of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Team converged upon the hotel Wednesday afternoon. They learned that a man, a 17-year-old male and a female were there.

After about two hours, 37-year-old Donald Miller of Wilmington came out, as did the two other occupants.

Miller was wanted by Wilmington Police for a home invasion and by New Castle County Police in connection with firearms and vehicle theft, as well as other Delaware court capiases.

It is not known if Miller or the other two will face additional charges.

“In addition to our law enforcement partners at the Delaware State Police, the Dover Police Department would like to thank Saint Francis EMS and the Delaware Department of Transportation for their support during this operation,” Dover Police said in a statement.