Fugitive Tased During Arrest

An attempted traffic stop in Lincoln has led to numerous charges against a Dover man.

Delaware State Police say a trooper observed a vehicle on North Old State Road Monday, and a computer check determined that it was stolen. The officer tried to get the driver to stop but police say the man committed numerous violations as he tried to flee.

At a dead-end off Pennsylvania Avenue, he got out and tried tohide under a jeep. After initially complying, police say 56-year-old Joseph Sanders of Dover resisted arrest and was Tased.

State Police also said Sanders was found to be in possession of cocaine and marijuana, and an eight-inch blade knife was found in his vehicle. Sanders also was discovered to be wanted on two capiases in Sussex County.

Delaware State Police released the following information about charges against Joseph Sanders:

A computer inquiry revealed Sanders was wanted on two active Capias’ out of Sussex County Superior Court and was a fugitive from home confinement.

A search of Sanders’ person incident to arrest the following items were located:

Approximately .74 grams of Cocaine

Approximately 5.94 grams of Marijuana

An inventory search of the vehicle was conducted, and located inside was a large knife with a blade approximately 8″ in length.

Sanders was transported to Troop 7, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Receiving Stolen Property over $1500 (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts)

Driving While Suspended or Revoked

Aggressive Driving

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs

Possession of Marijuana (Civil Violation)

Speeding in Excess of 50 MPH

Speeding in Excess of Posted Limit (2 counts)

Failure to Signal (2 counts)

Driving in Proper Lane and in Proper Direction

Fail to remain within the single lane (2 counts)

Fail to Obey Traffic Control Devices (2 counts)

Fail to Stop at Stop Sign

Improper Passing

Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree

Resisting Arrest with Force (Felony)

Assault 3rd Degree

Criminal Mischief

Sanders was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $30,900.00 secured bond for the above charges.