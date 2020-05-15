Fugitive Wanted In Connection With Dorchester Co. Homicide Investigation

James Andre Reddick, Jr., 29, of Baltimore, MD – Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police and deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a wanted fugitive as the investigation continues into the murder of a Baltimore County man who was found dead in Dorchester County.

The wanted fugitive is identified as James Andre Reddick, Jr., 29, of Baltimore. Police believe he also goes by Shane or Dre’. Reddick is wanted for first degree murder among other criminal charges. Reddick is also wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Reddick is an African American man. He is 6’1”, 165 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He is known to frequent York, Pennsylvania and Baltimore, Maryland. Reddick is considered armed and dangerous.

The victim is identified as Deontae Vilada Belcher, 25, of Rosedale. Belcher was found deceased in a wooded area in Dorchester County on May 1, 2020. An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause and manner of death as homicide by gunshot wounds.

Shortly before 12:00 noon on Friday, May 1, 2020, deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to 9-1-1 calls reporting the body of the deceased victim, lying along a power line trail alongside Horns Point Road in Cambridge. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to respond and take the lead in the investigation.

Upon their arrival, investigators found the decomposed body of the victim, later identified as Belcher, the subject of a missing person’s report. Evidence found at the scene indicated Belcher had sustained at least one gunshot wound.

Police learned Belcher was last seen on April 11th getting into a four door sedan with two other people. His mother had reported him missing to the Baltimore County Police Department on April 18, 2020.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is the lead in this investigation. Additional assistance is being provided by Criminal Enforcement Division Upper Shore investigators, the Maryland State Apprehension Team, deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the Baltimore County Police Department and the Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office. Maryland State Police crime scene technicians processed evidence found at the scene.

Anyone with information about this murder or regarding the whereabouts of James Reddick is urged to contact Corporal Scott Sears of the Maryland State Police at 443-783-7230.

The investigation is ongoing.