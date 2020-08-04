UPDATED: Bay Bridge Traffic Released in Both Directions

Motorists advised to call 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726) or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA for current Bay Bridge conditions.

Currently, the Bay Bridge is FULL wind restrictions: (sustained wind speeds exceeding 50 mph for a continuous period of 10 mins or more; or wind gusts persistently exceed 50 mph over a period of 15 mins) only automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, commercial buses and heavy-laden tractor/trailers are permitted to cross the bridge. Tractor-box trailer combinations will not be permitted to cross any bridge if the gross weight is less than 64,000 pounds.

Any decision to hold traffic at a toll facility would be based upon current weather at a given facility. The MDTA will make every effort to keep all of its facilities open as long as conditions are deemed safe to do so.

On all MDTA bridges, wind warnings and restrictions would be implemented as outlined below *:

Traffic Holds/Bridge Closure (sustained wind speeds exceeding 55 mph for a continuous period of 10 mins or more; or wind gusts persistently exceed 55 mph over a period of 15 mins) In the event of a sudden increase of sustained wind speeds or wind gusts that could jeopardize life or property, the MDTA may elect to discontinue the movement of all traffic across the bridge.