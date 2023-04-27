Funding Announced for Maryland Residents with Water Bill Debt related to COVID-19 Pandemic

Residents in Maryland with water bill debt related to the COVID-19 pandemic will receive help thanks to $20 million that will be provided through 19 water systems that applied for and were awarded funding from the Water Assistance Relief Program.

As a condition of receiving program funding, water systems have agreed to allocate payments as bill credits to customer accounts and waive late fees and interest penalties. Additional program requirements may be found on the Department of Budget and Management website. The credits will cover outstanding water debt that was accrued between January 2020 and September 2022.

Additional Information from the Maryland Governor’s Office:

“The COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t just a once-in-a-generation public health crisis–it also placed enormous financial strain on Maryland families,” said Gov. Moore. “Our administration is serious about delivering an equitable recovery that helps all of our communities bounce back, including low-income Marylanders still struggling to pay the bills. This investment honors that commitment with action.”

Funding will relieve water debt for 30,000 or more families across all regions of Maryland. Additional federal funding of $14 million from the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program was previously allocated through the Maryland Department of Human Services to support families with water assistance debt. Applications for assistance may be found through the Maryland Department of Human Services website.



Funding has been made available from Maryland’s State and Local Fiscal Relief Fund award under the American Rescue Plan Act.



For more information on the Water Assistance Program, please visit the Maryland Department of Budget and Management’s website.

