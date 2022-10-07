Funding Announced to Strengthen Internet Access for Marylanders 

Maryland’s Congressional Delegation has announced over $966,000 in federal funding to help develop Maryland’s digital equity plan. That will increase affordable access to high-speed internet and close the digital divide. This program is a part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act approved by state lawmakers.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a once-in-a-generation investment in American infrastructure that will provide more than $7 billion in federal funding directly to Maryland over five years to expand broadband internet; rebuild roads and bridges; and strengthen water infrastructure, climate resilience, and more.