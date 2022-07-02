Funding Comes To Del. State Parks For Campground Upgrades

Campground upgrades are coming to several Delaware State Parks, thanks to funds from the American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Program.

Senator Tom Carper, D-Del., Delaware Natural Resources Secretary Shawn Garvin as well as U.S. Economic Development Administration Regional Director Linda Cruz Carnall visited Cape Henlopen State Park to announce $3.2-million for enhancements to state parks.

$803,000 in matching local funds will support improvements to the campgrounds at Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore, Trap Pond, Killens Pond and Lums Pond State Parks. Improved and new cottages and cabins, improvements to dock and kayak facilities and other upgrades are planned.

“Delaware’s state park system is a vital contributor to our state’s $3 billion tourism economy,” Carper said. “The First State may be small, but the appeal of our parks is far from it: Delaware’s parks attract almost six million guests a year! I’m delighted to welcome this investment from the Economic Development Administration that will create jobs, boost our economy, and help ensure that park visitors can come enjoy Delaware and make lifelong memories here.”

According to Carper’s office:

The $3.2 million EDA grant will fund planning through the construction design, and help the Division of Parks and Recreation to fulfill several campground plans and needs at its five state park campgrounds, including:

Cape Henlopen: Campground expansion with additional sites, amenities and new full-service cabins in the youth primitive area near Herring Point.

Delaware Seashore State Park: Six cottages to be added to the existing 12, with an additional dozen or so cottages on the south side campground.

Lums Pond: Campground expansion with 30 new pull-through, full hook-up sites plus a new bathhouse facility to accommodate the expansion.

Killens Pond: Six accessible docks and kayak/canoe launches, a new dump station at the campground and a new camp store closer to the existing campground.

Trap Pond: Six accessible docks and kayak/canoe launches, a new boat rental facility with multiple family restrooms, service windows, storage for boats and safety equipment, 10 new full-service cabins and a new primitive camping area, and a splash park.

Sixty-five percent of the Division of Parks and Recreation’s annual revenue is user-generated. A recent economic impact study showed that for every dollar spent by out-of-state visitors in Delaware State Parks, 92 cents is returned to the Delaware economy. For every General Fund operating dollar invested in Delaware State Parks, $40.02 in economic activity is added to the state. If not for Delaware’s state parks, each household in Delaware would need to contribute $150 extra in state and local taxes.