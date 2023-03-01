Funding Opportunity for Early-Stage Delaware Small Businesses to Expand

Delaware companies that are in the beginning stages and need funding to help expand their business can now apply to compete for an Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion (EDGE) grant from the Division of Small Business (DSB). The division will be accepting EDGE grant applications between now and March 31 from promising early-stage businesses throughout Delaware. Businesses that are less than seven years old and employ no more than 10 employees are eligible to apply for an EDGE grant. In previous rounds, businesses were required to be less than five years old, but DSB chose to expand this requirement to provide more small businesses with the opportunity to apply for funding.

Businesses should visit the Division of Small Business website for eligibility requirements, to download the grant application and to connect with a Regional Business Manager for application assistance.

Delaware Small Businesses to Benefit from State Small Business Credit Funding

In other news, small businesses in Delaware will experience greater support and success thanks to funding of over 60-million dollars under the State Small Business Credit Initiative. Governor John Carney along with U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced the plan’s approval today. Delaware will operate four programs: a capital access program, a loan participation program, and two equity/venture capital programs. Governor Carney says this new funding will be another resource to strengthen small businesses and create good jobs up and down our state and that it will promote entrepreneurship and provide more resources for early-stage incubation programs. Diverse businesses will be enabled to access capital and leverage additional private dollars that companies need to grow.