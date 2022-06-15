Funeral Arrangements Scheduled For Slain Wicomico Co. Deputy 1st Class Glenn Hilliard

Wicomico Co. Deputy 1st Class Glenn Hilliard

The funeral for murdered Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard is scheduled for next Tuesday, June 21st.

The service is scheduled to take place at noon at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church on Beaglin Park Drive in Salisbury. A public viewing will begin two hours earlier.

More information about traffic implications will be released later.

Hilliard was shot to death in Pittsville Sunday night while attempting to arrest a fugitive. Austin Davidson is still being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

According to the Sheriff’s office, contributions for the Hilliard Family can be made through a fund established by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 111, or Operation We Care, which has begun a PayPal account. Checks may be made payable to the “Memorial Fund for Glenn Hilliard” and either mailed or dropped off at the Bank of Delmarva located at 921 Eastern Shore Drive Salisbury, MD 21804.

People are also starting to leave flowers and other tributes to Deputy Hilliard as his patrol vehicle, draped in black, remains parked at the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.