Funeral Services Sunday for OCVFC’s Stephen Cropper

Funeral services will take place today for former Assistant Chief Stephen Cropper – a member of the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company for over 60 years.

Visitation is from noon to 2pm followed by a memorial service at 2pm at Station 5 in West Ocean City.

Expect traffic delays and some rerouting in the area of Station 5 on Keyser Point Road in West Ocean City between 11am and 4pm. Fire police and other personnel will assist with traffic control and provide direction.

Cropper died on October 25th – he was 81.