Funland Not Open for First Memorial Day Weekend in Its History

Funland has never before been closed on Memorial Day Weekend. Traditionally, says Christopher Darr, Funland personnel manager, “this weekend is one of the busiest of the summer and begins the 109-day sprint to Labor Day which encompasses the majority of our season.”

“Like so many others in Rehoboth Beach, we at Funland realize we may be facing the most challenging summer in the history of our business,” Darr added, noting that he does not know when Funland will reopen.

“We can say with certainty that we will not open during ‘Phase 1’ which begins on June 1,” Darr says. “Our family has been unable to work in the park this spring due to the shelter-in-place order and once we start it takes our family 3-4 weeks to set up the park. We are working closely with State and local officials to understand when and how we might be able to open in a later phase,” he added.

“Still we remain positive,” he says, “working hard on plans to adapt Funland, and as we move through the month of June we hope that additional clarity on safety guidelines and government recommendations will allow us a path to safely open the park.”

“We look forward to the day when Funland is filled with the sounds of happy customers and will continue to update everyone as we learn more,” Darr said.