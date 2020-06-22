Funland Prepares for a “Phase 3” Reopening!

Perhaps the one thing missing most so far this summer in Rehoboth Beach is Funland. But there is hope. “Things are starting to look a lot more like summer at Funland,” says Christopher Darr, Funland personnel manager. “Even though our doors are closed right now, there is a flurry of activity inside,” he points out.

This past week, Funland raised and assembled the Paratrooper ride, filled the boat pond with water and finalized several other of the park’s signature rides.

The sounds the “fire engine” ride makes as the cars rumble around the wooden platform or the familiar whine of the Paratrooper motor as the ride starts up “seemed extra sweet,” Darr observed.

“Not only are we preparing the rides, but we have been working hard to make changes for physical distancing requirements and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures,” Darr said. “Our proposal to open the rides has been tentatively approved by the State of Delaware, but only after Governor John Carney moves Delaware into Phase 3,” he added.

“We anxiously await this announcement so that our family can release an opening day for the park and also so we can share details about how and when you can visit the park,” Darr said.

After Phase 3 guidance is released, he says the public should monitor the Funland website and social media for more detailed information.

“Funland will be a different experience when we do welcome customers back,” Darr points out. “Incorporating major changes such as requiring face coverings and not allowing customers to wander in and out of the park will make this summer unlike any in our 58-year history,” he said.

“Funland will not be a packed venue this summer and customers will have plenty of room to spread out and enjoy their favorite rides,” he noted.

“When we do open our doors for the remainder of our 2020 season, Funland will provide a safe experience where customers will be able to continue their traditions, have some fun and escape all the craziness that is outside our doors… at least for a little while,” Darr adds.

Photos courtesy Christopher Darr