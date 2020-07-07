Funland to Open Its Rides this Friday!

Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

The long-awaited announcement came this morning! Funland has just issued this news release regarding the opening of its rides in Rehoboth Beach this coming Friday, July 10.

It is with great excitement and anticipation that we announce an official opening date for our 59th season.

The safety of our employees, guests and community is our family’s top priority and has been since 1962. To that end, we submitted a detailed plan for operation, which has been reviewed and approved by the Delaware Department of Health and Human Services, the Small Business Administration of Delaware, and the Delaware State Fire Marshal.

The plan includes enhanced sanitation and cleaning, significantly limiting the number of guests in the park at any one time, hand sanitizer stations at the entrance of each ride as well as throughout the park, mandatory face coverings for customers age 3 and older, floor markings in ride lines to maintain proper physical distancing. Funland will also be ticketless to reduce physical contact between employees and guests. The Jungle of Fun and the SIM Rider will remain closed for the 2020 season due to physical distancing challenges. In addition, each employee will have his or her temperature checked each day and will also be required to wear a face-covering while in the park.

We will initially offer two FUN PASS ride time blocks each day with a limit on the number of guests per time block. It is our hope to be able to offer more time slots each day in the near future. Guests can purchase a FUN PASS for $20 per person and can book either the 4:30pm-6:30pm or 7:15pm-9:15pm time block. Your FUN PASS allows you to ride as many rides as you would like during your two-hour time block! (Height restrictions still apply). It is important to reserve your FUN PASS before arriving at Funland, to learn details about the booking process please visit funlandrehoboth.com.

If Funland’s games are your thing, most of them will be available from 2-9pm without having to buy a FUN PASS and are accessible via the boardwalk. To maintain social distancing, a few games will be closed and others may be modified to make them as safe as possible for all guests.

Funland may look a little different this year, but our family and staff are committed as much as ever to providing clean, safe, family fun for all of our guests. Our family wants to deeply thank our loyal customers and the Rehoboth community for the support and encouragement the past few months. We look forward to the new memories we will make together at Funland. To learn more about what’s new and different, answers to frequently asked questions, park updates and more please visit Funland’s website at funlandrehoboth.com.