Funland’s Al Fasnacht Passes

He was the cornerstone of Funland on the boardwalk at Rehoboth Beach – and the local community – since 1961. A post on the Funland Facebook page Sunday announced the passing of Allen “Al” Fasnacht – he was 96. Al impacted many people but did it quietly, with humility and kindness. He did everything at Funland – from cleaning up spills to putting families on rides and talking with park guests to taking out the trash. The Facebook homage says, “Through his quiet dedication, Al showed us what it means to lead with compassion, hard work and care for others. His lasting legacy will continue to inspire us, and his presence will be deeply missed.”

A Funland Family Member tells the Talk of Delmarva that they have plans to honor Al this summer, but are taking time as a family right now to process his passing privately.

Fasnacht was also a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. He wrestled in high school in Hershey, PA and in college and went into officiating rather than coaching. According to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame website: