Furniture stores reopening on appointment basis in Delaware

Furniture stores across the First State are reopening on an appointment basis following a modification to the State of Emergency Declaration that was lobbied by lawmakers in Delaware.

House Minority Leader Danny Short appeared on WGMD LIVE with Mike Bradley where he said he and other lawmakers lobbied for leniency for furniture stores to reopen by appointment.

Rep. Danny Short tells our Mike Bradley…

From the Delaware Essential Business page

“As of yesterday, the furniture stores can do what the car dealerships are doing which is by appointment only, so many visits during a half hour,” Rep. Short said. “Also have the social distancing and some signs that accommodate folks to be able to not be close and to get back to some partial sense of business.”

The modification, according to Rep. Short, was implemented on Thursday and is the result of lobbying efforts by several Sussex County lawmakers, including Speaker of the House Pete Schwartzkopf and Rep. Tim Dukes.

Furniture stores now join a group of several businesses who were permitted to reopen by appointment after being closed as a result of the State of Emergency Declaration, including firearm stores and pawn shops.

Meanwhile, Governor Carney announced a statewide public engagement strategy focused on Delaware’s economic reopening and recovery effort amid the coronavirus crisis.

Starting Monday, the Delaware Division of Small Business and the Delaware Prosperity Partnership will host virtual Recovery Town Halls with members of the General Assembly, small businesses, and local Chambers of Commerce, to begin collecting feedback from small business leaders about Delaware’s economic reopening.

Small Business Recovery Town Hall – Monday, April 27 – 2:00 p.m. – Eastern Sussex

2:00 p.m. – Eastern Sussex Small Business Recovery Town Hall – Thursday, April 30 – 10:00 a.m. – Western Sussex

If you would like to be considered to participate in any of these Town Halls, please contact your Senator or Representative. Please note that space is limited.