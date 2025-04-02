Gaithersburg, MD Man Arrested for DUI, Endangering the Welfare of a Child

A Gaithersburg, MD Man was arrested by Lewes police for driving under the influence. According to the Lewes PD on March 24th, at about 7:45 pm, officers on routine patrol near Lewes Beach spotted a Silver Toyota driving the wrong way on Bayview Avenue without headlights on. The officers immediately initiated a stop of the vehicle. The driver–identified as a 28-year-old man from Gaithersburg, Maryland–was found to be under the influence of unknown substances. Officers did smell burnt marijuana. Standard field sobriety tests were given to Miguel Garay, and he failed all of them. Garay was taken into custody and Officers confiscated 2 THC vapes from the vehicle. When stopping the vehicle, the officers also noticed that Garay’s 1 year old child was unrestrained in the back seat and being held by a female passenger. Garay was arrested for Driving a vehicle Under the Influence of a Drug, Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Intentionally/Knowingly/Recklessly Acting in a Manner likely to Injure (a class A misdemeanor), Failure to have headlights on when required, Driving the Wrong way on a one way and failure to have a child restraint. He was released without bond.