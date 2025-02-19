Garage Fire in Easton, MD Under Investigation

The cause of a fire that occurred in Talbot County late yesterday at a three-story, middle row townhome with an attached garage is under investigation. The blaze, which occurred on Bodkin Street in Easton, originated inside the attached garage. No injuries were reported. Damage to the structure and contents is estimated at $20,000. If anyone has information regarding this fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-819-3500.