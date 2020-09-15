Garbage Truck Catches Fire On Coastal Highway

A load of garbage caught fire on a trash truck on southbound Coastal Highway south of Dewey Beach Tuesday morning.

According to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, crews responded at about 8:30 a.m. on Coastal Highway near Conquest Road. They discovered that the driver had dropped the load of garbage onto the highway and moved the truck away from the burning debris.

Southbound Coastal Highway was closed for about 40 minutes so the fire could be extinguished. A road crew moved the garbage off the highway.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.