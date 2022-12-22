Gas Price Average in Delaware Drops Below 3-Dollars a Gallon

As the trend of rising costs continues, drivers are experiencing some relief at the gas pumps. According to AAA Mid-Atlantic, after setting a record high of $4.99 per gallon on June 14, today’s Delaware gas price average dropped below $3.00 per gallon for the first time since September 2021. Today the average price for regular grade, self-service gasoline in Delaware dropped to $2.98 per gallon, down 14 cents in the last week and 64 cents from a month ago.