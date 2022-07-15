Gas Prices Continue to Fall

Image courtesy AAA Mid-Atlantic

For the 4th week in a row, gas prices have fallen. The national average dropped 15 cents over the past week to $4.57. The average price at the pump in Delaware is at $4.50 – a drop of 10 cents in the past week.

Officials at AAA Mid-Atlantic say the drop in gas prices is a welcome reprieve for motorists and is based on falling crude prices, a drop in demand and increased inventories which are helping to push gas prices lower – for now.

There are still several factors – like hurricane season – that could reverse the recent downward trend in pump prices.