Gas Prices Continue to Fall

October 13, 2023/Mari Lou

Hermann-Financial

In spite of uncertainty in the oil market since Hamas terrorists attacked Israel, oil prices have risen, but under $5 per barrel over the week from $82.79 per barrel last week to $87.69 per barrel this week.

The price at the pump has continued to decline – the national average dropped 12 cents last week to $3.62. In Delaware the price dropped 14 cents in the last week to $3.11.

AAA Mid-Atlantic officials say that as long as the war doesn’t spread to include more countries in the Middle East, the effect of the oil market is expected to remain muted.

Hermann-Financial
Posted in , , ,