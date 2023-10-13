Gas Prices Continue to Fall

In spite of uncertainty in the oil market since Hamas terrorists attacked Israel, oil prices have risen, but under $5 per barrel over the week from $82.79 per barrel last week to $87.69 per barrel this week.

The price at the pump has continued to decline – the national average dropped 12 cents last week to $3.62. In Delaware the price dropped 14 cents in the last week to $3.11.

AAA Mid-Atlantic officials say that as long as the war doesn’t spread to include more countries in the Middle East, the effect of the oil market is expected to remain muted.