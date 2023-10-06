Gas Prices Falling

Gas prices are falling like autumn leaves. The national average fell 9 cents last week to $3.74 and in Delaware the price at the pump was down 15 cents in the last week to $3.25. AAA Mid-Atlantic officials say the primary reasons are slack demand and a drop in crude oil which fell $8 per barrel last week to finish at $82.79 on Friday.

Some locations in Georgia saw the price at the pump drop below the 3-dollar mark – and more states could join that trend in coming weeks.