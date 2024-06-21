Gas Prices Hold Steady Ahead of Holiday Travel – for Now

A cool down of gas prices that began a few weeks ago continues. The national price at the pump remained unchanged from last week at $3.45 per gallon thanks to lackluster demand and plentiful supplies. In Delaware the price at the pump is down 3 cents in the past week at $3.46.

Officials at AAA Mid-Atlantic say that we could see prices rise with the increased demand as the July 4th Holiday nears and more travelers hit the road for the holiday week. An estimated 60.6-million people are expected to travel by car over Independence week.