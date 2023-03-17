Gas Prices Hold Steady; Crude Oil Prices Plunge

While the national average for gasoline remained steady last week – at $3.45 per gallon – the global oil price took a deep dive to the low to mid $60 per barrel level – a price not seen since August of 2021! AAA Mid-Atlantic reports that the average price at the pump in Delaware was also unchanged for the week at $3.26. Gasoline demand increased slightly last week while domestic gasoline stocks decreased, but the falling crude prices helped to keep prices at the pump down. If crude oil continues to fall – drivers could see the price at the pump decline as well.