Gas Prices Increase with Loosening of Coronavirus Restrictions

Over the past week, gas prices have increased nationally by 3 cents to $1.97 a gallon which is 84 cents less than a year ago. There was also a 700,000 barrel decrease in total domestic stock. In Delaware gas prices increase 1 cent to $1.88 per gallon. Officials at AAA Mid-Atlantic expect pump prices to continue to increase – but the summer average will likely NOT be as expensive as last summer. One thing that could affect the price at the pump is the hurricane season, which has already given us two storms before June 1st.